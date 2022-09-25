As members of small, rural communities, much of our identity is based on the wild, undeveloped land that surrounds us. Whether we use it for recreation, agriculture, or something else entirely, keeping this land as it is today is crucial to maintaining our rural way of life. Friends of the Owyhee, a local grassroots non-profit based in Ontario, advocates for exactly this — preserving our local lands for the benefit of future generations.

It’s a noble cause, but it’s constantly threatened by the likes of big corporations like Idaho Power that want to develop the land with projects like the Boardman to Hemingway pipeline (B2H) for monetary gain — and not for our local communities.



Katalin Plummer is the communications coordinator for Friends of the Owyhee, an Ontario-based nonprofit. The opinions and views expressed here are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments