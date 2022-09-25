As members of small, rural communities, much of our identity is based on the wild, undeveloped land that surrounds us. Whether we use it for recreation, agriculture, or something else entirely, keeping this land as it is today is crucial to maintaining our rural way of life. Friends of the Owyhee, a local grassroots non-profit based in Ontario, advocates for exactly this — preserving our local lands for the benefit of future generations.
It’s a noble cause, but it’s constantly threatened by the likes of big corporations like Idaho Power that want to develop the land with projects like the Boardman to Hemingway pipeline (B2H) for monetary gain — and not for our local communities.
The effects that the B2H construction would have on our local lands are far-reaching and irreversible. It would permanently mar large swaths of rural eastern Oregon, disrupting wildlife and destroying habitat as well as significantly altering the fire regime and putting locals at higher risk for wildfires. It would destroy substantial portions of the historic and nationally significant Oregon Trail as well as cross through the Lower Owyhee Canyon and disrupt a popular recreational area and its vistas. It would also permit Idaho Power to seize the property of private landowners — land that, in some cases, has been with the same families for generations. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.
But we are not powerless. We can take actions to combat these threats that are accessible and benefit our communities, like supporting the Stop B2H Coalition in their fight against Idaho Power and this power line. We are long overdue in forcing energy companies to prioritize conservation and the development of renewable energy alternatives. The B2H will substantially devalue our local landscape — our pride and joy as rural citizens.
Katalin Plummer is the communications coordinator for Friends of the Owyhee, an Ontario-based nonprofit. The opinions and views expressed here are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.
