I have made it policy not to write letters to the editor. However, after reading Craig Carter’s column in the June 20 edition of Argus Observer, I felt compelled to present a few facts about unemployment benefits.
The $300-per-week federal unemployment bonus granted by Congress is paid to workers already receiving unemployment benefits from the state. Unemployment benefits are paid to unemployed workers in the state by the state where they reside and filed for those benefits. So, using figures from the State of Oregon, the minimum weekly benefit paid to workers by the state is currently $157, and this will increase to $171 beginning after July 4, or nearly $25,000 annually, including the $300. The current maximum weekly benefit is $673 which will increase to $733 after July 4, or nearly $54,000 annually, including the $300.
According to the Oregon Employment Department, the average benefit in Oregon including the $300 federal payment would be about $16.75 per hour or nearly $35,000 per year. The $300 benefit amounts to an 80% increase and this will be paid until after Labor Day.
I provide economic consulting and market advisory services clients across the country including many chain restaurants and meat packing companies. I hear weekly about the labor issues they face as the economy reopens. We know this tight labor situation is partly due to employees who are faced with the tradeoff of giving up unemployment benefits and are simply unwilling to return to work for less money or equal pay even as employers raise wages. This situation exists across the food supply chain and compounds the problem. In meat processing plants, companies are raising hourly wages above $20 per hour plus benefits. In addition, plant layouts have been reconfigured in order to deal with COVID which in turn has led to sharply-reduced capacity. The end result when coupled with strong demand is sharply rising meat prices and increased product costs to restaurants.
The seriousness of this labor issue is felt by nearly every business in Oregon and America today. It’s not a problem created by business owners and corporate executives receiving too much compensation, but rather related to the shutdown of the economy in response to COVID and people’s reaction to economic incentives.
Rapidly rising prices across the economy have pushed the May annualized inflation rate to 5% and a pace not seen since 1990. When coupled with staggering record public debt and the Federal Reserve pouring money into the economy, inflation has progressed from just a watchword to hard reality. It is likely to approach the rate many of us lived through from 1979 to 1981. And, simply put, inflation is a tax on every American and those at the lowest income level pay the greatest price as the pace of basic living costs grab an increasingly larger share of weekly paychecks.
The current U.S. economic situation has many moving parts, but labor and rising costs of production represent two critical parts regarding the final chapter of this story.
