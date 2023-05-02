Each week in Malheur County, juries make decisions that change lives. They provide justice for victims and families, ensure that businesses honor their obligations, award damages to people injured through the negligence of others, and determine whether an individual will be imprisoned or set free.
This fundamental pillar of our democracy — the right to a trial by a jury of our peers — depends entirely on those who answer the call to service.
I know it can be tempting to see a jury summons as an inconvenience, but jury service is one of the most important civic duties you can participate in. When you report for jury duty, you are helping our courts ensure that everyone in our community receives the rights they are guaranteed by the Constitution.
The first week of May is Juror Appreciation Week, and your local judges and court staff would like to extend their gratitude to those who have responded for jury duty. In Malheur County, that is nearly 1,500 people each year.
Beyond serving out of obligation, many who answer their jury summons also see the opportunity as an interesting learning experience. Jury service is a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the inside of our courthouse and how court proceedings work.
Additionally, jury service is not a long commitment for most people. For most of those who do serve, trials typically last one to two days. The vast majority of those who report for service do not actually serve on a jury. However, just their presence helps move many cases to resolution.
Also, Oregon law protects workers by barring employers from firing, threatening to fire, intimidating, or coercing employees because of their jury service. We would like to thank the many private companies, government agencies, small businesses, school districts, and all those who encourage and support their employees when they are called to jury service.
Your local courts — and your fellow community members — depend on your service. Thank you for doing your duty!
The Honorable Judge Lung S. Hung is the presiding judge for the Malheur County County Circuit Court.
Judge Lung Hung is from the Malheur County Circuit Court, 9th Judicial District in Oregon. The views and opinions here do not necessarily reflect that of the Argus Observer.
