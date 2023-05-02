Each week in Malheur County, juries make decisions that change lives. They provide justice for victims and families, ensure that businesses honor their obligations, award damages to people injured through the negligence of others, and determine whether an individual will be imprisoned or set free.

This fundamental pillar of our democracy — the right to a trial by a jury of our peers — depends entirely on those who answer the call to service.



Judge Lung Hung is from the Malheur County Circuit Court, 9th Judicial District in Oregon. The views and opinions here do not necessarily reflect that of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments