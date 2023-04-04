Idaho’s official seal depicts the top priorities of our great state: a woman signifying justice, a man representing mining, a pine tree for timber, a cornucopia for horticultural, and a field with a sheaf of grain for agriculture. Since its creation, agriculture has been and is still the backbone of Idaho. The passage of Senate Joint Memorial 101 by the Idaho Senate is the overdue first step to helping Idaho’s farmers and ranchers. Thankfully most of our current elected have not forgotten the importance of this industry, in defiance of fear-mongering and overused political talking points.

Our agriculture industry is hurting for workers. Even with an hourly wage at twice that of our current national minimum wage and increasing at an annual rate of 7%, Americans are simply not applying to work in the fields. The supply is not meeting the labor demands – resulting in our ag industry having no choice but to rely on guest workers to ensure they can put food on our families’ tables, instead of letting our food rot on the vine.



Matt Dorsey is the owner of Sunnyslope Land and Livestock. The opinions and views expressed here are not necessarily that of the Argus Observer.

