Idaho’s official seal depicts the top priorities of our great state: a woman signifying justice, a man representing mining, a pine tree for timber, a cornucopia for horticultural, and a field with a sheaf of grain for agriculture. Since its creation, agriculture has been and is still the backbone of Idaho. The passage of Senate Joint Memorial 101 by the Idaho Senate is the overdue first step to helping Idaho’s farmers and ranchers. Thankfully most of our current elected have not forgotten the importance of this industry, in defiance of fear-mongering and overused political talking points.
Our agriculture industry is hurting for workers. Even with an hourly wage at twice that of our current national minimum wage and increasing at an annual rate of 7%, Americans are simply not applying to work in the fields. The supply is not meeting the labor demands – resulting in our ag industry having no choice but to rely on guest workers to ensure they can put food on our families’ tables, instead of letting our food rot on the vine.
SJM101 is a plain text Memorial. It is a clear statement intended for the federal government, demanding necessary immigration reform that secures our nation’s borders and meets the demands of the labor industry. It specifically references an overhaul to our current visa programs, which many agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and construction businesses use to find guest workers to fill their open positions that Americans are simply not taking. This memorial is not asking for a one-way ticket to citizenship. This does not add or change any laws. The word “amnesty” is never used or implied.
What SJM101 does do is clearly support the Idaho Republican Party’s platform referring to the backing of a “strong and viable agriculture industry.” Republican Legislator’s who voted in favor should be commended for supporting the GOP platform. They each represent an area of Canyon County, the second largest county in Idaho, one driven by farming and ranching. Supporting our state’s most important and profitable industry is everything Idaho Republicans stand for.
Agriculture is a year-round business. From dairy to potatoes, our farmers and ranchers need a labor force that can do the hard work. The truth is the majority of those willing to do the hard work are foreign-born. SJM101 calls for a nationwide overhaul of the immigration process to both secure our borders from illegal immigrants and ensure a lawful labor workforce to plant, harvest, process, and transport our domestic food supply.
The key word in all this is “lawful”. No reasonable person is asking for a flood of undocumented immigrants to sneak into the U.S., nor are we vying for a foreign-born worker to take a job from an American. The Memorial actually calls for the use of e-verify to validate the legal status of workers going forward.
We are supporting the hard-working individuals who do the back-breaking work to feed our citizens. We are supporting the industry employers who are offering higher wages in the face of inflation. We are supporting the farmers who lay awake at night worrying if they have enough people to harvest their crops or milk their cows.
A federal overhaul of our nation’s immigration process is necessary. Otherwise, the future of Idaho’s agriculture industry is at stake. We should be proud of our Idaho Legislators who have shown leadership, grit, and integrity by stepping up and addressing the system that has been broken for generations.
Matt Dorsey is the owner of Sunnyslope Land and Livestock. The opinions and views expressed here are not necessarily that of the Argus Observer.
