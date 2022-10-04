Sixteen farmworkers, packed tightly into a van driven by their employer – an unregistered Oregon labor contractor – headed home after a long day loading Christmas trees into trucks for sale in November 2019.

Not far from their destination, the van entered an intersection where a pickup truck slammed violently into its side. Three farmworkers were killed instantly, and others with severe injuries were taken to a hospital. Investigators found the contractor did not obey a traffic light and drove the van into the path of the oncoming pickup.



Richard Longo is the Western Regional Deputy Administrator in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. Follow the Division on Twitter: @WHD_DOL. To speak with a trained professional about farmworkers’ rights and employers’ responsibilities, phone this toll-free helpline: (866) 487-9243. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

