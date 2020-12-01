Early in the pandemic, many American leaders set faux-scientific metrics for opening schools. Mayor Bill de Blasio said schools in New York City would only be open when positive tests in the City were less than 3%. Gov. Kate Brown here in Oregon set her cutoff at 5%, but with a dizzying list of other requirements. On Sunday, Mayor De Blasio announced he was abandoning his arbitrary metrics and allowing elementary schools to reopen. Brown should do the same.
Gov. Brown made two big mistakes in July when she shut down schools statewide. First, she was wrong to treat elementary school like a non-essential, dangerous activity.
In-person elementary school is essential. Experts say the school shutdowns are causing a “COVID slide” in educational outcomes for children. Kids are also losing out on the social-emotional side of school, leading to increased rates of anxiety and depression. And that’s just the kids. For parents, it is a nightmare. Try working a full-time job while holding a squirming child in front of a computer. That is not school.
Elementary school seems pretty safe. The World Health Organization says young children are less susceptible to getting the virus, and may be less likely to spread it. Evidence from around the world shows no relationship between school closings and COVID. Schools in Germany, France, England, and Canada are staying open despite lockdowns in those countries and they have not found schools to be a problem. Even places that opened schools up recklessly are finding limited spread within schools. Our neighbors in Idaho, for example, are largely staying open and even carrying on with high-school sports.
Brown’s second big mistake in her reliance on arbitrary metrics. She’s given us phases, pauses, freezes, and now color-coded rules. It is a confusing mess, and the results are ridiculous. Bars were open through most of the pandemic, and the pot shops are still open. Brown made up an exemption for the Ducks to play football. But she is going out of her way to block Adrian Elementary School from teaching kindergarteners.
Parents with young children cannot sit around guessing when school will come back. We have to figure out childcare. Parents without flexible jobs are passing their kids around between babysitters while they try to hang onto their jobs. That is not good for anyone.
My kids have had some limited in-person schooling with proper precautions at Nyssa Elementary, and it has been a blessing for our family. The teachers are our heroes and they are saying they want the kids back in school. I would not want schools to be forced to reopen if teachers feel unsafe. But if the scientists, teachers, parents, and kids all agree that elementary schools should be open then maybe the politicians should step back.
The governor should wake up to the growing consensus that elementary school is important and can be safe. She should give elementary schools the option to reopen with proper safety protocols in place.
