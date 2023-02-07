I went to my local well-known doctor over two years ago and we were discussing "COVID-19." We were pretty much on the same page with "COVID," when he said, "When I die —I have two questions for God: Why did you create 'goat heads' (the weed)? And, If we in the medical community had done nothing with 'COVID' would anything have changed? Would more people have died or would less people have died?"

I took Microbiology in college, which is the extent of my background with germs and disease. So I am no expert, but I was suspicious of what the government and local health agencies were saying from the get go. I personally never wore a mask except for a few meetings at the college and I never got the shot. I refuse to call it a vaccine, because I do not believe it prevented anyone from getting "COVID." It took almost three years before I got "COVID." I was weak and tired for a week — then I was back to normal. During the process, an interesting thing happened. My non-compliant body produced antibodies. If I get a different strain of "COVID," I will repeat the process. I worry a lot more about a stroke or cancer than I do "COVID."



Mark Wettstein serves is the vice chairperson for Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education. The opinions expressed herein are not necessarily those of the college or this newspaper.

Tags

Load comments