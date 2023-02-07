I went to my local well-known doctor over two years ago and we were discussing "COVID-19." We were pretty much on the same page with "COVID," when he said, "When I die —I have two questions for God: Why did you create 'goat heads' (the weed)? And, If we in the medical community had done nothing with 'COVID' would anything have changed? Would more people have died or would less people have died?"
I took Microbiology in college, which is the extent of my background with germs and disease. So I am no expert, but I was suspicious of what the government and local health agencies were saying from the get go. I personally never wore a mask except for a few meetings at the college and I never got the shot. I refuse to call it a vaccine, because I do not believe it prevented anyone from getting "COVID." It took almost three years before I got "COVID." I was weak and tired for a week — then I was back to normal. During the process, an interesting thing happened. My non-compliant body produced antibodies. If I get a different strain of "COVID," I will repeat the process. I worry a lot more about a stroke or cancer than I do "COVID."
There have been volumes written about the ill effects of wearing a cheap mask, the ineffectiveness of the shot, people losing their business because of mandates and the isolation of school children having their lives turned upside down. Many studies are now showing the ill effects and health complications from taking the "shot."
I was very disappointed when someone from the Community Concerts of Treasure Valley concert committee felt the need to advertise some of their own ideology in the article about the concert series. "Masks and social distancing will be in place." Why make such a statement? You know that it cannot be enforced and this statement has no teeth. If people want to wear a mask and distance themselves — go for it. This statement did not set well with a lot of people. This was an attempt on your part to make people feel that your merits of conduct is higher than the average Joe. Just advertise the concert series and keep your personal prejudice out of it. Most of us in the community are perfectly content to make our own decisions without coercion — friendly or otherwise.
My suggestion is — rope off part of the concert hall and those who want to wear a mask can spread out. I hate the term "social distance." As a group, you can feel comfortable with each other and the rest of us non-compliant subjects can sit without you fearing death and destruction.
Let's not ever let COVID or any of its tentacles "die"!
Mark Wettstein,
Ontario
Mark Wettstein serves is the vice chairperson for Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education. The opinions expressed herein are not necessarily those of the college or this newspaper.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.