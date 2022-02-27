It is important that I respond to Mayor Riley Hill’s response to Norm Crume’s published opinions regarding City Committee appointments. The list of facts are misrepresented by Hill.
First, let me state that there are seven people on the council — Crume could not have passed any of these supposed infraction by himself. That is why we have a council not just a mayor being in charge.
The council did, in fact, defund the Police Department by cancelling the $5 monthly charge on the water bill that paid for one police officer salary of $120,000 plus and a new ordinance officer. The ordinance officer was under the direction of the chief of police, not the council.
Hill wanted to create an ad hoc committee to review the fines regarding the city ordinance codes which he refused to pay on his own property. The city has not been able to flag properties with infractions for the last six months and that is evident when I look around the city.
The mayor selected a replacement for Dan Capron’s departure, Ken Hart, who is now the council president. He has appointed the two remaining councilors that were his choices. He now has a majority of councilors to support anything he brings forward.
The $900,000 short fall predicted in the budget did not occur because we did not spend the funds. We struggled raising funds to operate the city for the eight years I was on the council.
Since then, City Manager Adam Brown has paid down $2 million of our state PERS obligation. It was the city manager’s idea to chip away at that obligation. Brown has saved his salary each year with his skills for budgeting our funds. It would be terrible to lose a talented man like Brown. I recall some of the city managers we had before Brown agreed to come to Ontario. He was the best qualified applicant to fill the position and we were lucky to get him. With his guidance we have a wonderful splash pad, improvements downtown, walking trails across the city, a clean audit — just to name a few of his improvements.
I recall when we voted for the Police and Fire study, the City of Ontario had a crime rate that was 175% higher than the national average. We wanted to know what we were doing wrong, how we could improve. We struggled with spending that kind of money, but it was important for the safety of our community to find ways to improve. I left shortly after that, but the chief of police and the chief of the fire department were in accord with many of those study’s recommendations. It was just a matter of dollars to accomplishments them. Do we have the funds now? I don’t know.
The mayor doesn’t like it when anyone disagrees with his opinions. The Argus pointed out that we have lost six department heads since Hill has taken office. This mass exit is troubling and expensive for the city to lose these highly qualified people. In the 27 years I have lived here, that has never happened.
