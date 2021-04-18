Ontario High School, its staff, and its principal are under attack from the community it serves. Something frequently heard within this circular fire is some iteration of, “we need to make the high school what it used to be!”
What is actually being asked here? Are they talking about 15 years ago when the Oregon Department of Education designated OHS a “Dangerous School” because of weapons and violence on its campus?
Or how about 11 or 12 years ago when OHS was in School Improvement Status, basically an ODE imposed take-over of operations, because we were among the lowest performing 5% of schools in the state?
Maybe it’s nine years ago, when only 52% of our students graduated with a high school diploma? Perhaps, the community wants to go back six or seve years ago, when OHS averaged nearly 3,700 behavioral referrals per year?
Metrics show that what Ontario High School “used to be” leaves much to be desired. Why would we ever want to go back and travel those roads again?
Over the last five years, under Dr. Jodi Elizondo’s leadership, OHS has thrived with historical increases in student outcomes, expanded dual-credit/CTE programs, and the near elimination of fights/student violence that plagued this building for many years. Graduation rates under this administration have hovered around 89% compared to statewide average of 80%. A particular celebration is our graduation rate of 90% among our Hispanic/Latino students (only 76% statewide) last year! In reality, this is the Golden Age of Ontario High School and our staff, students, and administrators are doing amazing work — those calling to make OHS what it “used to be” are asking to repeat an ugly history we cannot accept.
