On July 28, Gov. Kate Brown shockingly announced that Malheur County schools must remain closed if we have four positive tests in a week. The news was buried in some new school “metrics,” but simple algebra says a cutoff of ten cases per 100,000 translates to 3.1 positive cases in a county of 31,313 people. Malheur County had 110 cases in the last seven days. We are facing a long shutdown.
The public schools in Vale, Nyssa, and Jordan Valley expected to open on time, as did St. Peter’s Catholic School in Ontario. They were following the Governor’s “Ready Schools, Safe Learners’’ rules from June. Young students were headed back full time with interaction limited to small classroom “cohorts.” Best practices like mask wearing, distancing and frequent cleaning would be followed. Older kids would use a hybrid model. High-risk teachers and students would be given options to avoid in-person contact.
These robust plans should not have been scrapped.
The Governor’s “new metrics” whitepaper says we must meet the case rates of other countries with open schools, but the countries she admires would fail her test. France had 15 cases per 100,000 last week, the Netherlands had 21, and Denmark had 12. Schools are open in Berlin, Germany despite ten cases per 100,000. Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York is allowing schools to reopen despite 24 cases per 100,000 last week. In fact, only Maine and Vermont met the cutoff last week. Yet just 4% of rural school districts in America have announced fully remote plans like the ones we are facing.
On shutdowns, Gov. Brown should follow her own advice and listen to experts. Bars, gyms, restaurants, and hair salons are riskier than schools. Our shuttered schools are surrounded by these more dangerous activities. We do not think businesses should be shut down again, by the way, but prioritizing bars (and pot shops) over schools is ridiculous.
A sobering article published in the New England Journal of Medicine just a few days ago concluded that primary schools should be recognized as essential services and reopened despite the (mild) risks. Virtual school is just not as effective academically and cannot provide social-emotional learning, formative relationships, and other developmental necessities.
The school shutdown is crushing working parents (like us). Distance teaching in Kindergarten is just homeschooling. And let’s be honest, moms are running most homeschools. One in four women who lost their job in the pandemic blamed a lack of child care. Womens’ labor force participation and earnings are being degraded for decades to come.
The shutdown harms many teachers. Private schools are struggling to collect tuition while their doors are closed. Local public schools may lose funding, too, as many parents are switching to virtual schools that have more experience teaching online. Teachers who get laid off because of Gov. Brown’s shutdown may not appreciate her help.
Oregon’s schools should make their own reopening decisions.
Zach and Emily Olson, of Ontario, are working parents in Malheur County. The views and opinions expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Argus Observer.
