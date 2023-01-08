In a time when newspapers often seem on the ropes — attacked by government officials, abandoned by readers — chalk up a big win for journalism.

And take a moment to thank The Oregonian and its dogged reporter Mike Rogoway.



Chuck Thompson is editor of Columbia Insight. The views expressed in this article belong solely to its author and do not reflect the opinions of anyone else associated with Columbia Insight. Further, they do not reflect the views of the Argus Observer.

