We need an age limit for federally elected officials and justices on the Supreme Court, restricting anyone from serving beyond 80. We should rid ourselves from an octogenarian-run government.

The powers that be - many of whom are older folks - would not agree to this (that is obvious). Thus, a constitutional amendment would be needed, much like the 22nd Amendment, which limits the president to two-terms. It was adopted after President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to four terms and died in office.



Gary Franks is a former U.S. Representative from Connecticut and visiting professor/adjunct at Hampton University, Georgetown University and the University of Virginia. He is now a public policy consultant and columnist. Franks has written three books, including his most recent, “With God, For God and For Country,” and co-hosts the “We Speak Frankly” podcast with his son. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

