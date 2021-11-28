As good or bad as you may perceive life, we all should remember that things could be worse, far worse. Thus, we should be thankful. I learned this hard lesson when I was a student at Yale.
I was captain of the freshmen and varsity basketball teams. I averaged 25 points per game as a freshman. During my next two and a half years I saw my playing time and scoring average go steadily downward, to nine points per game and then to seven. I was angry. I was not thankful. I was disgruntled. I complained to my peers.
Finally, while in the dining hall a teammate stopped me and demanded I stop complaining. He was on crutches and could not play at all as a senior. He said I should be thankful that I could still play. He was right. I took on a new disposition. In my last few games as a senior, I once again averaged around 25 ppg. That resulted in my being a short-lived free agent for the NBA’s New Orleans Jazz.
Years later, I remembered my college lesson. I lost my race for state comptroller. I immediately fell to my knees to thank God for the opportunity to run statewide at 33. Just four years later, I was walking into the halls of Congress as a member. Losing earlier helped me win later.
The Thanksgiving holiday is one of my favorite traditions. It’s a day when all Americans band together to spend time with their families while thanking God for our many blessings individually and as a nation.
Last year we were aghast by the hundreds of thousands of COVID deaths in America. Despite that occurrence in 2020 we should have been thankful to God that it was not worse. Why? Because it did get worse. More people died from COVID under President Biden than under President Trump.
We should have been thankful last year because we had bonded together to fight COVID, recognizing it as our common enemy. Today, the enemy, as portrayed by the Biden Administration, would be the American people — especially those who refuse to take the vaccine or wear a mask. This has proven to be divisive.
Last year we should have been more thankful about our handling of COVID as the Biden Administration has taken away freedoms this year in its fight to vaccinate people via government mandates. Yet today more people have voluntarily gotten vaccinated than those who have done so under the threat of losing their choice or job.
We should be thankful about our economy. We should have praised God last year when we were paying an “outrageous” price of $2.11 per gallon for gas at the pump. Who would have thought that it would be 50% higher today?
We should be thankful that doing very little in Congress last year was a positive outcome. Today we have spent over $7 trillion in a matter of months, excluding our normal annual federal government spending.
The reckless and frivolous government spending and the inability to protect our borders are exactly what Emperor Nero did which led to the fall of the Roman Empire. He loved to play the fiddle. The Democrats love to attack anything Trump.
We should have been thankful last year as we were just a little further away from the insolvency of Social Security and Medicare. Last year, Social Security had 14 years left and Medicare had 4, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Today its 13 and 3, respectively. But this too is something we should be thankful for.
We must wonder when Congress will take this problem seriously. Spending time probing the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol does not help America. It is the equivalent of being upset about the food on the Titanic. Really, it does not matter.
We should have been more thankful about our fiscal status last year. After all, our national debt was actually lower than it is today, and inflation was not a concern.
On foreign affairs, we should have been more thankful last year. Today the record shows we ran from the Taliban, lost thirteen soldiers during the pullout, misled our allies and left hundreds of Americans stranded. We did not have 90,000 Russian troops on the border of Ukraine, or China making advances with a new hypersonic missile system.
We should be thankful about where we stand today, because it could always be worse.
The Thanksgiving holiday is special. Let us remember, despite our challenges — with God’s help, we got this — we are Americans.
