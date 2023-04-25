Democrats should stop demagoguing the "gun" issue on "how" people are dying and focus instead on "why" people are dying.

When guns are involved, there is a 84% homicide rate for Black youth under the age of 18, according to a recent Pew Research Center study. The use of guns for suicides among the same group is only 9%.



Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut's 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England's first Black member of the House. Host: podcast "We Speak Frankly." Author: "With God, For God, and For Country." The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

