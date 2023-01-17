It's newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. It ended like it should have begun. All the action witnessed, I believed, could have and should have been played out before Jan. 3. But maybe I was wrong. Maybe America needed to see this play out.

For a while, I was getting concerned. I was not sure that at the end of the House Speaker election we would have a fine tasting piece of sausage. I realized that making sausage (or making and passing bills) in a democracy can be ugly.



Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut's 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England's first Black member of the House. Host: podcast "We Speak Frankly." Author: "With God, For God, and For Country." The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

