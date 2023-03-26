An NBA great has passed away: Willis Reed. His 10-year basketball career with the New York Knicks was outstanding and will be remembered by all who followed the game during those years.

Reed, a Hall of Famer, was a class act, team player, captain, MVP, All-Star, two-time NBA champion, and a role model for how to play the game. He was also a humble winner.



Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut's 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England's first Black member of the House. Host: podcast "We Speak Frankly." Author: "With God, For God, and For Country." The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

