Will citizens of New Plymouth be getting dealt the harsh blow of taxation without representation?
A proposed new subdivision in New Plymouth faces strong opposition from citizens who were in an uproar after the majority of residents spoke out against the development; with only two people in support of it.
After an unfavorable recommendation from Planning and Zoning commissioners, who listened to testimony from dozens of citizens who were against the development, the City Council tabled their vote on Feb. 21, at the recommendation of Mayor Rick York, until March 6.
Neighbors were not in support of the new subdivision because the New Plymouth School District is nearly at capacity and the current response time for emergency services such as sheriffs departments, fire and ambulance is estimated at 25 minutes out.
Aging infrastructures of roads, bridges, and water treatments have not been properly addressed. New Plymouth’s third- and fourth-generation farmers are in disputes with engineers over irrigation rights which they need for their land.
Should the farmers be punished because a developer from Eagle wants to make a quick buck? Please come to the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, to see whether the local government will listen to the taxpayers or push their own tyranny against the majority by approving the new subdivision?
(New Plymouth already has a 150 resident subdivision Harvest Creek which is currently in construction at this time.)
