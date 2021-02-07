I am the manager for an independent restaurant that has been a staple in our community for 32 years. This last year has involved a lot of profound heartbreak, not only as I watched my career circle the drain, but also watching our staff’s incomes yo-yo’d by ever-changing, unclear, and seemingly random policies. No one from our governing bodies, who make these decisions, communicates with the businesses. We literally get our information from the news, just like everyone else. For example, I found out from one of our beer reps that we were being shut down back in November.
Last week we received word that, while we must keep our dining room closed, we are suddenly allowed to let people in to play the video lottery (even though our county is still in the Extreme category). I thought all this sacrifice was to keep people safe? What changed? What this looks like, to those of us struggling, is that the government expects us to continue making the sacrifice that they, themselves, are unwilling to make. We have received word that the state can no longer afford to keep the video lottery shut down. What about the members of my staff who have been waiting months for unemployment? Why is someone’s ability to put food on the table less important than gambling? This new “guideline” is yet another display of our leaders’ disdain for small businesses. It is greedy, it is irresponsible, it is pure hypocrisy. It’s so absurd that it would almost be funny, if it wasn’t the anthem of 2020 and, seemingly now, our new normal.
We want to keep our customers, staff, and community safe. As such, even though we fear consequences, we will not be opening our machines to the public until indoor dining is considered safe.
Sara Lynch,
Ontario
