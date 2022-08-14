My name is Michael Duenas and I’m from Nyssa. I’m 23 years old, and I would like to share my story about how my coach gave me a nickname. It’s almost been 10 years since when I got that nickname from Coach Barry Hartley who was coaching eighth grade Basketball when I was in Nyssa Middle School.
I would like some students to ask him where did he get my nickname from. Coach Lee Long, who is the gym teacher for middle and high school, put my PE uniform as Magic-Mike and some students liked it. He currently still calls me that and he’s a really funny guy. I managed football from the time I was a high school freshman through my senior year was a blast on trips to football games.
Some my friends calls me Magic-Mike because they call me 3-point Magic-Mike — always shooting 3-pointers in basketball. They liked my logo that I made with the M on it in my sweater and shirt.
I would like to tell everyone why my nickname is Magic-Mike. Why’s that? Because it’s something else better than the movie. Since the movie is not really good and it is inappropriate, I never watched it. Something good is that it is actually from the Superman Logo with the M on there.
We can do this together — as a hero, work hard, never give up, don’t quit, don’t steal, no drugs, get good grades, and show some respect.
