My name is Michael Duenas and I’m from Nyssa. I’m 23 years old, and I would like to share my story about how my coach gave me a nickname. It’s almost been 10 years since when I got that nickname from Coach Barry Hartley who was coaching eighth grade Basketball when I was in Nyssa Middle School.

I would like some students to ask him where did he get my nickname from. Coach Lee Long, who is the gym teacher for middle and high school, put my PE uniform as Magic-Mike and some students liked it. He currently still calls me that and he’s a really funny guy. I managed football from the time I was a high school freshman through my senior year was a blast on trips to football games.



