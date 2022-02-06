Every time I read or hear how the liberal politicians are handling COVID-19 I just have to laugh!
The liberal politicians are so hell-bent on saving the earth. Ban plastic grocery bags! (Let’s face it, today’s liberals were the tree-huggers of yesterday. Plastic bags to save the trees was their idea. Not a very good one, was it?) Electric everything! Windmills cluttering up any scenic hillside and killing birds! Solar panels!
SAVE PLANET EARTH!! GREEN, GREEN, GREEN!
Now our very liberal president plans to have 400 million masks from the Strategic National Stockpile sent out to each and every one of us. Three for every American. Because we have been so conditioned to live in fear. I have worn the same cloth mask since April 2020, washing it as I see fit. And the only time I ever needed to be even tested for COVID was preceding a medical procedure.
These new super-masks are disposable. I can’t walk anywhere in any town without seeing disposable masks (and even some cloth ones) on the ground, littering our streets, sidewalks. How many of these 400 million new masks will be disposed of the same way?
Way to go green, liberals!
When it’s all said and done, who’s going to clean up the mess you created? Future generations? The ones you are so eagerly encouraging to be killed off before their even born?
