Has it ever occurred to Oregon’s former House Speaker Tina Kotek that the majority of Western Treasure Valley isn’t overly concerned about Idaho’s new abortion law? (How will Idaho’s new abortion law impact the Western Treasure Valley? March 18th) Has she ever stopped to think why the idea of moving Idaho’s border to include a huge portion of Oregon has taken flight?
I don’t see any great move to bring Planned Parenthood to Malheur County. No petitions, no picketing pro-pregnancy centers. And I don’t think I’m the only one living in the border counties of Oregon that likes it that way. Really, Tina, you need not be “really worried”.
The liberal politicians of Salem and the greater Willamette Valley region always like everyone to think they are so caring for the greater good. But don’t be fooled. They’re growing a culture of death.
Cities spreading out everywhere where you can’t tell where one ends and the next one begins, destroying valuable farmland. The homeless and drugs and crime are rampant. Abortion numbers are high. Is this any way to respect human life?
Tina, you and your liberal kind like to think it’s so horrible that abortion isn’t offered on every street corner out here, that we are so deprived out here in eastern Oregon. But, funny isn’t it, that your mother granted you the gift of life? People like Mr. Juarez are the true heroes in this issue. We need more like him.
Please, all you liberal politicians, don’t push your ideals on us Eastern Oregonians. Don’t you realize that’s why we want to be a part of conservative Idaho?
