Why is our Malheur County Sheriff choosing to push a popular political agenda rather than fulfill his sworn duty to protect and defend? If he wants to quibble about whether a simple preventive measure like wearing a mask is or isn’t constitutional rather than support efforts to protect the vulnerable members of our community from contracting such a dangerous illness as COVID-19, I wonder if he’s a suitable fit to lead such an important county department.
There are front line people in all areas — health care, police departments, fire departments, schools, food-processing facilities, grocery stores, care facilities, religious meeting venues — the list of the most vulnerable goes on and on. When we make a tiny sacrifice and protect ourselves with face coverings, social distancing and yes, getting immunized, we are mindful of protecting their wellbeing as well as our own.
In this country we are blessed with an abundance of individual freedom. But used selfishly, irresponsibly or with ignorance, individual freedom can result in great harm.
Please, Sheriff Wolfe, as a highly visible leader in our county and communities, your word and leadership carry such weight. There are times when the responsibility to serve, protect and invest in the wellbeing of the most vulnerable people must outweigh any individual’s right to unfettered freedom. I implore you to lead by dropping the petition idea and instead supporting state-authorized public health mandates if/when called upon to do so. If you do that, next election you’ll have my vote.
