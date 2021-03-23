I am currently entering my 30th spring break as a teacher. I’ve lived in Payette almost my entire life. People always ask what has changed about kids over those years. The answer I always give is … not that much.
What has changed, is the introduction of social media to the equation. Payette high school went through an event last week where a teacher was accused of improper (non-sexual) physical contact with a student.
While the investigation of the claim was being carried out, 25 students decided to walk out of class last Thursday to protest perceived injustice. I don’t have a problem with students protesting, (even if it is a cause I don’t agree with).
The problem I have is with the people who are so willing to throw their two cents in with opinions about the events in question without ANY knowledge about what happened.
I know the students involved and the teacher who was accused. I can say with extreme confidence, it didn’t happen how it has been portrayed on certain social media platforms. The teacher whose name is now being dragged through the mud, is the LEAST likely person on staff to do anything improper to a student. He is a moral, principled person who cares deeply about the school and its students.
All we have as educators (or people in general), is our reputation. When a good person is allowed to be slandered, that is a poor reflection on all of us. To those people throwing around unfounded accusations on social media … shame on you.
We need to do better as a community.
Bob Dixon,
Payette
