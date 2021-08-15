In response to the Argus Observer article “County Court opposes adding more Wild and Scenic rivers” from Aug. 3:
The River Democracy Act (S.192; RDA) is an exceptionally unique piece of legislation; Sen. Wyden developed this bill by asking Oregonians to nominate rivers and streams for protection as Wild and Scenic Rivers. This process garnered over 15,000 nominations and resulted in a unique grassroots bill shaped by thousands of Oregonians. The nominated waterways are on public land, and therefore, the American public is their effective owner. This bill wasn’t a partisan political push, but an inclusive involvement of the public and their interests, and this article makes no comment on that. While I can’t claim to be an expert on this legislation, I have read through this bill multiple times, and I nominated some of the proposed rivers. In this opinion piece, I aim to address some points made in the article and to clarify some misconceptions.
The article points out that the court’s resolution states “Oregon already has more than 2,000 miles of Wild and Scenic Rivers, and the new act would triple that number by adding 4,684 miles of rivers, streams or tributaries to protected status.” To put those figures into perspective, there are about 110,994 miles of waterways in Oregon. The 2,173 miles already designated as Wild and Scenic amount to approximately 2% of the state’s waterway miles. With the passage of this bill, that amount would increase to about 6%. No matter how you slice the data, that’s a tiny percentage of Oregon’s waters protected.
The court’s resolution also claims that “more than 3 million acres of land” would be protected under RDA. This is false. A half-mile buffer on each riverbank equates to 320 acres per mile on one bank equalling 640 acres per mile, with 4,684 proposed miles of protected waterways, which amounts to 2,997,760 acres — just under 3 million — and this does not exclude the private property along the proposed rivers. So, in reality, the land protected by RDA will total less than 2.9 million acres—again, a tiny fraction of our state. It’s also worth noting that many desert rivers and streams have a river corridor that naturally extends out a half-mile from the river itself. That means that the lands adjacent to Wild and Scenic waterways may be of little use to humans, but can be incredibly important to the ecosystem at large.
The court’s resolution states that “32 segments in Malheur [County] are already covered in a variety of federal land and resource planning documents for Malheur County.” While public lands are managed federally, they belong to all of us, and we all have a say in how public lands and rivers are managed. Indeed, some proposed Wild and Scenic Rivers flow through Wilderness Study Areas from the 1970s and ‘80s, Areas of Critical Environmental Concern established in the ‘90s, or other federally planned public lands. These designated areas and other planned areas are not new and generally do not protect proposed Wild and Scenic Rivers, only the public land within and around them.
The next point to address: “The Court argues the bill would give most of control over these streams to the federal government.” Again, these are public lands. Previous generations requested that the United States government manage these lands for us, and they have done so with public (citizen, county, and state government) input. So, there is no change in who manages these rivers; this statement is simply incorrect and therefore disinformation.
The court’s resolution asserts that “the act would restrict recreational activities along the streams.” This is a misinformed statement intended for fear-mongering purposes. The Wild and Scenic designation does not restrict recreational activities; in fact, in some cases, it actually increases recreational activities, which will help build the recreational economy in our county. Since recreation is the third highest economic base in the country, an increase in recreational opportunities would have significant economic benefits. Rivers like the Lower Owyhee River below the Owyhee Dam, if designated, could help secure funding for the county to repair the road and have our land managers implement much-needed infrastructure in the canyon.
Some of the waterways in this bill are intermittent streams; the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968 does not exclude them from this designation. Consider the importance of intermittent streams in the desert landscape of Malheur County. When small streams and wetlands are intact and healthy, they provide natural flood control, pollutant filtration, and critical habitat for fish and wildlife. All waterways — both seasonal and annual — provide all of these services and act as the source of the nation’s clean water. It’s this clean water that eventually makes it to our irrigation reservoirs in Malheur County and gives unpolluted water for our wildlife, crops, livestock, and homes. Pollution and degradation of these small freshwater streams negatively affect downstream rivers and lakes. This in turn affects the clean water supply that we use not only for the agricultural industry that our country relies on economically, but also for our drinking water.
In closing, I suggest that, in today’s age of technology, you do your own research on topics that may affect the public land you love. Too often we see knee-jerk reactions. While the Malheur County Court’s perspective on the River Democracy Act is inaccurate in some respects, the governing body should still be involved in the process. That being said, it does not have the final word for all public landowners in the county, state, and nation. It’s the public’s land. Let’s keep public land public and preserved for our future generations to enjoy and love as we all do. Rather than focusing on how changes like this affect us in the moment, we should remember how this will affect our future generations in the ever-changing world we live in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.