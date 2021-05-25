Oregon boaters, campers, and users of Weiser Sand Dunes Recreation Area should be forewarned that the graveled portion of Olds Ferry Road that accesses Steck Park and the dunes is as rough as hell, and unlikely to get better, because the Weiser Valley Road District has little capability to correct the situation.
Since the preponderance of use of the road is access to facilities managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management for the purposes of public recreation, it should be obvious that BLM budgets should bear the cost of paving the road so recreationalists can have all-season access without having to make repairs to their vehicles from damage sustained by using the road.
My recommendation is for Olds Ferry Road users to begin a letter-writing campaign to the Boise District BLM and Congressman Russ Fulcher, and to Idaho Power Company because they are the company that built the facilities as mitigation of constructing Brownlee Dam.
Remind them that BLM’s Spring Recreation Area main boat ramp gets overcrowded and parking is inadequate and, at times, unsafe when boaters park trailers along the county road. As such, a properly accessed Steck Park is the only real alternative.
It may take little effort on the part of users, but it will pay off in the future.
Delbert Skeesick,
Weiser
