First, let me thank Mr. Bob Butler concerning his comments about Ontario’s numerous pot shops and the potential of Planned Parenthood (PP) coming to Ontario. I agree with him totally. And thank you, Rebecca Murray, for your comments concerning PP.
I would like to add, that in my research on Planned Parenthood’s site, they have a 1.3 billion yearly budget. Services include birth control, STD test, pelvic exams, cancer screening and pregnancy related services (abortion?). Their many sites I have looked at were quite vague. Their funding comes from donations, fund raising and Medicaid. Medicaid is your government tax dollar at work. With the exception of abortion, every one of those services can be provided locally by pregnancy centers, health clinics/departments, school counselors and many others.
PP has successfully lobbied Oregon Legislature to set aside $15 million for “reproductive health care.”
FYI— When those machines to test the heartbeat get more sophisticated, the heartbeat will be detected at 21 days after conception when the baby has a rudimentary heart pumping its own fluid through its system.
As a 55-year resident of Malheur County and for many of those, Malheur County has been declared the poorest county in Oregon. I know a group who would oversee that $15 million at no administrative cost, no office space rent, maybe just a cellphone. They have several ideas to help this beautiful county back on its feet.
Please write to your governor and legislators, telling them “No PP in Ontario,” but rather, give the $15 million to help Malheur County in much better wasy.
