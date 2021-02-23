There now have been two articles in the paper regarding the transient population. Both articles, I hear a great deal of blame on the part of the homeless people. After reading both articles, I find myself not understanding why the community is not willing to take any responsibility for this situation.
Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida tried to get community support for a homeless shelter and we were told: “Ontario does not have a homeless problem.” Part of the reason was that many were living out by the river and so they were not seen in the community. They have been forced out of that area, so they have come into town and we do not like that.
Then a few years ago, we tried to get a sales tax but the community said “No” and opted to legalize drugs. Now we are upset that dirty needles are around. What do you expect?
Two winters ago, Community in Action made an attempt to set up tiny houses as the beginning of sheltering the homeless and what was the reaction: “Not in my backyard.” At that meeting all I heard about is how awful these people are and they urinate and defecate outside. What do you think homeless people do? They do not have indoor places to go to the bathroom when you live on the streets.
I am writing this letter as I would not go to the meeting during a Covid pandemic. I felt the first article was saying ‘These people have to go.” I am sorry to tell you that they are not going away. Not once did I hear anyone in either article take any responsibility for the homeless. You want the police to take care of them, lock them up and escort them out of town. Not once did I hear the possibility of setting up a shelter for them. When I lived in New York, there was a women’s shelter in mid-town Manhattan, which was very successful in keeping women off the street. What about the shelter in Boise? How many of you have gone to see it? There are guidelines and rules and regulation and with that they can be very successful.
Many of these people do not know anything but to go to the bathroom outside and throw trash around, but most of them can be taught differently. It will not eradicate the problem, but I can tell you if every member of the community is willing to do something and take responsibility for it, our businesses would be much happier.
Homelessness is a universal problem and it takes a great deal of work on the part of the community and the homeless to make the situation workable. From the two articles I read, it sounds like the people of Ontario want to blame the homeless and get rid of them and take no responsibility for helping them to learn how to live right. It makes me very sad.
