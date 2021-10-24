I got a bit of a chuckle from Kimball Shinkoskey’s letter (Great grandma’s prayer on Oct. 17). I wasn’t aware venereal diseases ranked up there with influenzas, measles and mumps in the manner of contagiousness. Puts a whole new spin to “social distancing.”
Seriously though, the beautiful miracle of mankind isn’t that we have the brains to come up with vaccines, it is that we, the human race, has survived greater diseases than COVID-19. Take the bubonic plague, for example. Over 75 MILLION deaths (or even much greater depending on which history lesson you read); but the point is, this was in a time when the ratio of deaths to the human population was astronomical. The human race survived.
Worldwide COVID deaths haven’t even hit the million-mark with the world population nearing 8 billion.
There wasn’t always a vaccine brewed up to save the day. Over the centuries, better hygiene practices evolved, our food sources improved, vitamin supplements became available, medical care improved. And even up to the time COVID hit, flu vaccines were not mandated.
Now the big push to get the whole country vaccinated. Why? It’s not a miracle vaccine, it’s not going to wipe out death. That’s how I view this desperation by many, they’re willing to do anything to cheat death, instead of taking simple matters into their own hands to just stay healthy. I have, and many people I know have. I’m not afraid to reject this vaccine, and yes, I know the history of diseases. I also know how the human immune system works.
That which does not kill us makes us stronger. Vaccine or not, we’ll never go backwards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Fabulous. You espouse the writings of Nietzsche who claimed the exemplary human being must craft his/her own identity through self-realization and do so without relying on anything transcending that life—such as God or a soul. In other words, you are espousing the writings of an atheist over the teachings of Christ.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.