As the second-largest county in Oregon after Harney County, Malheur County has a lot of acreage. Some may see the high desert land in our home county as an empty desert, but those that know it well know just how special this place is.
These intact, wild public lands support our local communities and economy, provide opportunities to hunt, fish, and camp with our friends and families, and are home to over 200 species, including golden eagles and pronghorn.
As we continue to face challenges from the aftermath of catastrophic wildfires, COVID-19, and economic uncertainty, it’s become apparent how vital public lands are to our well-being and way of life.
It’s time to invest in Oregon’s communities and wild places. We have the chance to protect the most beautiful, culturally significant, and ecologically invaluable places in Oregon’s Owyhee Canyonlands, while also ensuring our rural way of life endures and thrives. That’s exactly why I’m urging Senators Wyden and Merkely to reintroduce and pass the Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee (Malheur CEO) Act.
We eastern Oregonians can sometimes feel excluded from conversations about how best to manage and protect our natural resources. Not this time.
With the Malheur CEO bill, Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley focused their efforts on consulting with folks from Malheur County alongside other stakeholders, who care about this place. Ranchers, Tribal representatives, conservationists, recreationists, sportsmen and women, and more have all come together to participate in the creation of this bill. The Malheur CEO Act really is the result of community members with different perspectives — and a shared love of the Owyhee — coming together to find solutions for managing and protecting this area. In the face of climate change and rampant fire cycles, this pragmatic bill breaks decades of gridlock and makes tangible progress when we need it most.
Katalin Plummer, Ontario
Communications Coordinator for Friends of the Owyhee
