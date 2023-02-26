To the Editor:
Now more than ever, Idahoans and our bordering neighbors should be concerned with how far Idaho state legislators are willing to go in order to advance the national rhetoric aimed towards our children.
With little knowledge of biology or psychology, the Idaho House of Representatives has put at-risk youth in their crosshairs with House Bill 71, now headed towards the state Senate. This piece of legislation seeks to amend laws related to the act of violent genital mutilation and target them toward medical professionals working with transgender children.
The bill is layered in such a mire of “what if?” scenarios that it is nigh unreadable. I certainly gave it a few tries and the ultimate outcome of it will be tying a doctor’s hands from helping kids. Both Dist. 9 Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, voted for this bill, showing they hold no value for the bodily autonomy of the people of Idaho. As the bill comes towards the desks of Dist. 9 Sen. Abby Lee and Gov. Brad Little, they must also determine where they will cast their lot.
No matter what though, transgender people will not go away. Two-spirit people lived in Idaho long before Western settlement. Even in Christian tradition, Jesus Christ Himself spoke on the subject of eunuchs, the transgender people of his own time and culture.
Jesus replied, "Not everyone can accept this word, but only those to whom it has been given. For there are eunuchs who were born that way, and there are eunuchs who have been made eunuchs by others — and there are those who choose to live like eunuchs for the sake of the kingdom of heaven. The one who can accept this should accept it " (Matthew 19:11-12).
Chase Van Weerdhuizen,
New Plymouth
