I wasn’t surprised to read about the typical Planned Parenthood behavior (‘Concern over local abortion clinic makes its way to council chambers’, May 14). Evasive about their plans and making them look as if they are just offering ‘high-quality healthcare.’ What a joke when it’s a fact that they are the leading provider of abortions in the U.S.
Though I agree with City Councilor John Kirby, “abortion’s an abomination,” I don’t believe it should be totally outlawed. But it should be a very rare occurrence. I’d have no problem with Planned Parenthood if they could brag the fact that abortions preformed at their clinics were slim to none. In this day and age with many contraceptive options available, not to mention good old-fashioned abstinence, why should abortion numbers be so high?
If abortion is truly ‘the last resort’ as Councilor Eddie Melendrez says, that shouldn’t be the case. And, Mr. Melendrez, why should it be strictly up to the woman? If she got pregnant, it’s a sure bet a man was involved. Where is his say in the matter?
Abortion, right up there with divorce, drugs, pornography, etc., are breaking down the family unity, breeding a culture of death. Look at Portland. Do you think it got that way from being the Pro-life capitol of Oregon? And Ontario has been going steadily downhill. Will it soon be soon the Gomorrah to Portland’s Sodom?
It is well past time for individuals to take on the full responsibility of themselves. There isn’t always going to be a ‘Get out of jail free’ card. Stand up and do the right thing, even if that means self-denial. That breeds character, and makes for a stronger country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.