Dear Editor,
I am writing you today to bring attention to the housing market in our area. Obviously, this is every Realtors and homeowners dream: a market which they can get double or even triple what their home is worth.
The other side to this story is one which is riddled with uncertainty. Will locals, such as myself and my husband, be able to continue calling this community our home?
My husband and I rented a little house in Payette since 2012 and absolutely loved living there. That came to a halt when we were evicted in the summer of 2020, in the middle of the pandemic. The reason? The housing market was booming, and for a lot of landlords, that meant it was suddenly very advantageous to sell off rentals and make good money.
This has left people displaced, ourselves included. We found that there were hardly any rentals, and of the few there were, the price had skyrocketed. We had to choose to move home with my parents.
We have been searching high and low for housing ever since. We are not the only ones in this boat, and if not for my family, we were going to face the very real possibility of being homeless. I wish to bring awareness because I do not wish anyone to ever have to experience the threat of homelessness. We do not want to say goodbye to our community because we cannot compete with cash offers. We do not want free housing, we just want the opportunity to buy a home within our budget.
Haylee Hale,
New Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.