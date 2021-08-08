In response to statements made by the Public Works Director regarding the recent storms and flooding. Maybe, instead of making excuses and expecting the citizens of Ontario to do your job, The Public Works department should do the job that we pay you to do. Clean the catch basins and sweep the streets. Those are two of the jobs that you are paid to do. Don’t make excuses and don’t quote how much it rains or doesn’t rain in other states. Those facts do not affect us here. What does affect the citizens of Ontario is the poor performance of the Public works Department and their employees.
David Paton,
Ontario
