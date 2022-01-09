This coming Monday, at 9 a.m., the Malheur County Court is hosting another of its required meetings to consider a proposal for parts of Oregon to become part of Idaho. The Court is abiding by the results of a May 2021 ballot measure where 54% of Malheur County voters who turned out to vote (33% of registered voters) approved a Measure to, “… meet three times annually to discuss promoting Malheur County’s interests regarding relocation of the Oregon-Idaho Border.”
Like the May vote, only a few folks attended the first meeting in September.
There have always been differences of life styles, activities, interests and perspectives between rural and urban communities. But this proposal doesn’t help us address those differences. What it can do is distract us from working together. If we ignore this proposal and let others frame the discussion there’s a good chance we’ll spend time on an idea that splits us apart rather than solves real problems that threaten our communities.
The County Court is abiding by the results of last year’s vote; good on them. But our local, county and state representatives, and our local news sources are capable of doing their job and representing eastern Oregon. Count on them to continue to bring issues and concerns to the state level.
There are real problems, but this proposal is a poor substitute for tackling those problems. At least in the past, Oregonians work together, resolve differences, and make our communities better… even in challenging times.
Call in to the Jan. 10 County Court meeting. Even better — write in your perspective about this “discussion” and submit it as testimony. Call in, provide your input, and take time to listen to the arguments.
