Politicians in Salem passed a budget at the end of this legislative session designating $15 million for abortion. We are seeing its effects as Planned Parenthood prepares to plant its abortion focused franchise in our community.
Oregon has one of the most radical abortion regimes in the country creating a paradise for Planned Parenthood. They plan to take advantage of those $15 million and lure people from Idaho to Ontario and get their cut of that massive abortion fund. They’ll use their persuasive tactics to terminate innocent human lives for monetary gain.
Planned Parenthood doesn’t want to come to Ontario to support us. They know that by coming to Ontario, they can make a quick buck off the distress women face with unsupported pregnancies. They will advertise their additional services and claim to offer an “easy way out,” but their own numbers show abortion is their focus. According to their most recent annual report, they perform 0% of annual mammograms, 0.4% of annual pap smears, yet 40% of annual abortions. And tax dollars received? $618.1 million and increasing every year. Planned Parenthood capitalizes on vulnerable women in stressful situations and coerces them to make decisions that many ultimately regret. Ontario can do without Planned Parenthood’s predatory practices.
