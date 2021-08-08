I feel that the Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute, OMLI, has changed me mentally, socially and even physically.
Before OMLI I always kept putting myself down, I was overweight and trying to eat my way out of being sad all the time. Meanwhile, I still didn’t like talking to anyone, not even with my own family.
In the beginning, OMLI just seemed like a get away with a rafting trip with peers you don’t know and some from far out of town. It seemed scary at first, but I signed up anyway. But after five days in OMLI with the happiest mentors I’ve met and the activities that they created, that all had unexpected meanings and teachings. It really made me think everyday about others, myself, and everything in general.
Each day in OMLI made me feel a different emotion from extreme joy to sadness and disappointment. After two days and a rafting trip with people I didn’t know I learned more about others aspirations, goals and joys rather than how a raft works. After that trip I found out that, “I’m only miserable because that’s how I’ve always thought of myself.”
On my third day, I tried opening up to those I knew, even though I didn’t know personally, in addition to those from out of town, and ended up making strong connections with them. Not long after, I realized that I had just made some new friends.
When I went through my first year of highschool I was extremely nervous at first, but it ended up being the best year of my life as I was able to talk to everyone. I was finally able to make connections with not only my peers, but my teachers, as well. I was finally able to believe in myself, and worked to start working on myself. I lost weight, exercised almost everyday day, and was one of the first people to come for scholarship advice.
So far, OMLI is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I’m extremely grateful to this program, and I hope others can experience these changes in life, as I did.
Francisco Milian,
Ontario
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.