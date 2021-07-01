The article about the Cairo roundabout was unnecessary.
Like other decisions affecting the people of Oregon, the engineers at Oregon Department of Transportation have already made up their minds and anything we say will have absolutely no impact on what they do.
An example is the barrier on east Idaho Avenue which had, and still has, a negative impact on businesses in that area, and has made dangerous mid intersection U turns a necessity.
I am really tired of ODOT making stupid decisions without serious consideration of the input of local people.
Is there anyone out there who wants to meet a loaded fast moving 18-wheeler and a tractor pulling a long, wide piece of farm equipment in a roundabout? Or who would like to meet a couple of 18-wheelers or other traffic in a roundabout in the dense fog and ice that obscures the lines on the highway? I’ll bet the engineers have never been on the road at Cairo under those conditions. Most of us who live here have been. The paper-pushers in Salem don’t have a clue. This isn't Century Drive in Bend, which is loaded with locals and tourists; this is an active intersection with large vehicles.
If the state of Washington can increase safety by putting stop lights on I-82/US12 at busy agricultural-related intersections, so can Oregon. But hey, that might slow down that precious truck traffic, right?
Of course, none of our opinions have any impact. It will be a cold day before ODOT doesn't do what they already have in their heads to do despite good sense involved in an alternative. I wonder how many simulations have been run showing the results of semis and large farm equipment and passenger vehicles meeting in the roundabout at Cairo. Probably none. All on paper, right?
Marsha Armstrong,
Ontario
