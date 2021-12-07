I was recently targeted with a disturbing item in our home mailbox. There was no envelope, just a small hand-printed note with a slogan popular among some political conservatives. For those not familiar with ‘Let’s go Brandon,’ it is being used in some circles as an insult to the current president of the United States.
The insult is a substitute for ‘F… Joe Biden.’
Oddly enough that crude, disrespectful and divisive slogan is more commonly seen in the form of giant blue flags flapping in front yards and in the beds of pickup trucks.
It’s not that hard to figure out what motive(s) might underlie the placement of such a note in our private mailbox — intimidation and harassment both come to mind. But more to the point, it is a federal offense for any person to tamper with or use someone else’s mailbox to intimidate and/or harass.
In that light, I alerted the Ontario Postmaster and advised Congressman Cliff Bentz’s local representative. I also contacted the Hate and Bias Crimes Response Team for Oregon and reported the incident. I also reported the incident to the FBI’s Hate and Bias Crimes Division where it is now on record. It’s beyond the pale, that in a city and county where registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats 2-to-1, some in the majority conservative camp still stoop to hateful, juvenile and illegal means of intimidation.
While there is little that can be done on a city, state, county or federal government level, it must be left to people of good will on both sides of the political aisle to reign in such stupid, cowardly behavior. You know who you are.
