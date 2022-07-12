When did consideration for others go out of style? It has obviously become un-American. This year’s Independence Day was testimony to that.
Don’t get me wrong. I consider myself to be a very patriotic person, even served six years in the U.S. Army of my own free will. And I have nothing against fireworks, they commemorate a very historically important day for our country.
Large, public fireworks displays as a general rule finish by midnight, some even earlier. And these often take place in large open areas, baseball diamonds, parks, etc. Not 20 to 30 feet away from the nearest neighbor.
Sunday, July 3, was the pre-show, going on until 2 a.m. Then on Monday, July 4, fireworks started fast and furious before it was even fully dark outside and carried on in such fashion into Tuesday, July 5, beyond 2 a.m. There were reports in the area of even 4 a.m.! Many of us had to work Tuesday morning and didn’t appreciate the prolonged show.
These neighborhood pyrotechnicians are only thinking of themselves. “Look at me! My fireworks are the biggest, the best, the longest!” Competing with the house on the other side of another where someone’s trying to get some sleep. It’s all about “ME, ME, ME!” It’s a lot of what’s wrong with this country, too many self-centered people. They can’t be inconvenienced but have no qualms inconveniencing others by their actions. I, and many others, would have preferred they would have shown consideration for their neighbors and wrapped it all up by midnight. Then those of us who needed to get to work Tuesday morning could have gotten at least five hours of sleep instead of five minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.