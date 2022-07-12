Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

To The Editor,

When did consideration for others go out of style? It has obviously become un-American. This year’s Independence Day was testimony to that.

Don’t get me wrong. I consider myself to be a very patriotic person, even served six years in the U.S. Army of my own free will. And I have nothing against fireworks, they commemorate a very historically important day for our country.

Large, public fireworks displays as a general rule finish by midnight, some even earlier. And these often take place in large open areas, baseball diamonds, parks, etc. Not 20 to 30 feet away from the nearest neighbor.

Sunday, July 3, was the pre-show, going on until 2 a.m. Then on Monday, July 4, fireworks started fast and furious before it was even fully dark outside and carried on in such fashion into Tuesday, July 5, beyond 2 a.m. There were reports in the area of even 4 a.m.! Many of us had to work Tuesday morning and didn’t appreciate the prolonged show.

These neighborhood pyrotechnicians are only thinking of themselves. “Look at me! My fireworks are the biggest, the best, the longest!” Competing with the house on the other side of another where someone’s trying to get some sleep. It’s all about “ME, ME, ME!” It’s a lot of what’s wrong with this country, too many self-centered people. They can’t be inconvenienced but have no qualms inconveniencing others by their actions. I, and many others, would have preferred they would have shown consideration for their neighbors and wrapped it all up by midnight. Then those of us who needed to get to work Tuesday morning could have gotten at least five hours of sleep instead of five minutes.

Rebecca Murray,

Nyssa



Tags

Load comments