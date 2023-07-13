Approximately 7 million acres, the Owyhee River is funneled through the “canyonlands” of hard rhyolite volcanic rock.. In the early 1900s, talk of a flood control and irrigation project led to the completion of the Owyhee Dam in 1932 that now impounds the Owyhee reservoir, which provides irrigation water to over 100,000 acres of farmland. The discharge to the river below the reservoir provides a cold water habitat for trout species. In 1985, the foresight of the original engineers of the dam came to fruition with the installation of water turbines to generate electricity (approximately 5 MW - or roughly 750 homes).
The Owyhee River has delivered so much to this community.
Is there more?
The Owyhee Pumped Storage project, from rPlus Hydro, is a proposed megaproject to create upwards of 600 MW of electricity (roughly 90,000 homes). This new project includes building a very small, topographically higher, reservoir for higher potential energy storage. Water from the existing reservoir would be pumped underground to the higher reservoir during the day while solar or wind energy generate electricity, but then water is released underground through a high-efficiency set of turbines creating electricity before going back to the Owyhee reservoir. Preliminary studies have already shown the impact on the water of the lake is very small and irrigators will not be negatively impacted. Since the infrastructure, including the power plant, is mostly underground there will be minimal to no impact to the scenic value of Owyhee Lake State Park. I think this is a creative solution to our energy needs and current storage technology.
