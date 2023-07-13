Approximately 7 million acres, the Owyhee River is funneled through the “canyonlands” of hard rhyolite volcanic rock.. In the early 1900s, talk of a flood control and irrigation project led to the completion of the Owyhee Dam in 1932 that now impounds the Owyhee reservoir, which provides irrigation water to over 100,000 acres of farmland. The discharge to the river below the reservoir provides a cold water habitat for trout species. In 1985, the foresight of the original engineers of the dam came to fruition with the installation of water turbines to generate electricity (approximately 5 MW - or roughly 750 homes).

The Owyhee River has delivered so much to this community.



