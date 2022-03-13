We all want life to return to normal. Pre-pandemic times. When families and friends could gather to celebrate milestones and events, large and small. When a trip to the grocery store didn’t include a facemask. And when those most vulnerable of our community didn’t have to worry about whether they could safely leave home out of fear of catching the COVID-19 virus.
And in many respects, life is more normal now than it has been in over two years.
Infection rates from the most recent Omicron variant have eased, the number of hospitalizations and COVID-19 patients in our intensive care units have gone down, and many COVID-19 restrictions are being eased, including here in Oregon.
But that doesn’t mean COVID-19 has left us forever.
Mask mandates in our state ended Saturday, per direction from Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority. But COVID is still in our community and will continue to spread and infect people. And while fewer people are needing hospital care, COVID-19 is still a threat to a large number of Oregonians with underlying health issues. Those who have a weak immune system, have chronic lung diseases like asthma or COPD, diabetes, heart conditions or people who are overweight and obese still remain at high risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19.
We can all still do our part to keep these family members, friends, and neighbors safe. Please consider wearing a mask when you’re out and about or around friends and family at risk for severe illness. You may have the COVID-19 virus, showing no symptoms of illness, and unknowingly spread it to vulnerable individuals.
Another good reason to continue wearing masks is to protect those who care for you – health-care workers. Our colleagues interact with our community while shopping, recreating or running errands. If our doctors, nurses or medical support colleagues get sick or exposed, they will be forced to miss work. This will impact the care you may receive when coming to our hospitals or clinics. One of the unseen costs of the pandemic have been the missed appointments, cancer screenings and surgeries that we were unable to complete while our health-care heroes were in quarantine. We’re trying our best to avoid impacting patient care, but if our people are out sick or are quarantining, they can’t be caring for our often very vulnerable patients.
We may no longer be required to wear a mask when going to the store, a movie or out to dinner. But the OHA and Governor’s order continues to require masks be worn in health-care settings. This includes hospitals, doctor offices, dentist offices and nursing homes. We will continue to screen patients and visitors when they enter our facilities and require wearing of medical-grade masks, as they are more effective at preventing the spread of respiratory illness than cloth masks. If you don’t have a mask, we will be happy to provide one for you.
As a reminder: If you have not yet received your vaccination, make an appointment and do so. The vaccines are safe and effective, and are the best way to both decrease the spread of the virus and protect yourself from a dangerous case of COVID-19.
We applaud our state’s leaders and the OHA, for taking swift and decisive action to slow the spread of COVID-19 and utilizing the best medical and scientific advice when setting public policy. While signs are promising, the virus will continue to live amongst us, and we need to be careful to not spread it to those who are most vulnerable.
