‘Only in an election year,” was often facetiously heard in the spring of 2020 as this ‘panic-demic’ took hold.
Yes, this pandemic is more extreme than some, but pandemics come and go. And as in recent history a vaccine was brewed. But never before was there such a push for everyone to get vaccinated. And really, a card to prove you’ve had it? What is this? A prelude to card-carrying membership to the Communist Party?
Let’s get back to basics. We’re dealing with a strain of INFLUENZA. More virulent than recent ones, but still a flu. How many times has the media called it that? Rarely, if at all. The liberal media has jumped onto this panic-demic train, holding on for all it’s worth.
But more importantly beware of the liberal Democrat politicians. They like to come across as so caring. They must ‘protect’ us. Keep us safe. They want to be the heroes of this panic-demic. Because, lets’ face it, when it comes down to it the liberal politicians have no real control over COVID-19. And they want control.
Control over the birth rate. Over our lives. And our deaths. They got abortion firmly legalized, euthanasia, the other end of the spectrum is starting to take hold.
To date 579,000 COVID deaths in a country of 328 million people. But an average 600,000 babies are killed every year in this country. Where’s the media’s outcry for that?
But we must wear a mask, keep a safe distance from one another, get vaccinated. Freedoms are being taken away from us. The mask is symbolic, our voices will be silenced. Social distancing is weakening our immune system not to mention the human spirit.
“Only in an election year” isn’t so funny anymore.
Rebecca Murray,
Nyssa
