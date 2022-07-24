The God and Father of Jesus Christ is both the covenant God of Israel as well as the God and Father of those Jews and Gentiles having repented of their sins and put their trust in Christ, the One having paid for their sins on the cross, for forgiveness. This good news, first heard 1,992 years ago, has been published world-wide as of the 20 century. A momentousness fact it is in light of Christ's assertion that such a spread would signal the end of the world (Matthew 24:14).
Despite the Gospel's world-wide spread, man's moral state has dropped appallingly low. We now see multitudes running amok with respect to fornication, adultery, riot, murder, theft, abortion, perverting marriage (a symbol of Christ and the Church) by calling same sex unions marriage, asserting that men can be women and vice versa, etc. All of which is high-handedness against God Himself. Without question the moral state of today's various societies matches that of the ancient Amorites that inhabited Palestine about 1446 B.C. Now it was God (circa 1,900 B.C.) who had promised Abraham (Genesis 15:12-16), living in Palestine at that time, that his offspring would possess that land following a 400 year period of slavery in Egypt, a time coincident with the iniquity of the Amorites reaching its fullness (Genesis 15:16). Israel's entry into that land (1,446 B.C.) saw God's judgment fall upon the Amorites. Since America and the world now bear a similar moral level with the Amorites of old, it behooves us to examine ourselves and repent, turning to Christ in faith for forgiveness (a gift). It is late — with the Gospel broadcast being worldwide and an Amorite morality abounding among us — it is later than we think.
