To the Editor:

The God and Father of Jesus Christ is both the covenant God of Israel as well as the God and Father of those Jews and Gentiles having repented of their sins and put their trust in Christ, the One having paid for their sins on the cross, for forgiveness. This good news, first heard 1,992 years ago, has been published world-wide as of the 20 century. A momentousness fact it is in light of Christ's assertion that such a spread would signal the end of the world (Matthew 24:14).



