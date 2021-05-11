Ontario teachers in the Ontario Education Association have had a chance to hear from and weigh in on this year’s slate of candidates for our school board. Association members were allowed to vote in favor of supporting or not in favor of supporting each candidate, regardless of seat, and a simple majority was used to determine if a candidate would officially receive our endorsement. Under these guidelines, the Ontario OEA has determined that all of the following candidates should be considered by our community to be supported by our local K-12 teachers:
• Martin Mendoza Jr.
• Jeff Schauer
• Matt Stringer
• Blanca Rodriguez
• Tom Greco
Individual teachers can and will support each candidate they personally believe in, but as a group the teachers of Ontario have selected the five candidates above. It is my hope to help inform our community about this very important election.
