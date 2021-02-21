Editor,
Ontario has sadly lost one of its great citizens. Ray Hartley passed away Feb. 13 leaving behind a grieving family and countless friends. Ray’s service to his country (Serving in the Air Force in Vietnam), and his service to his community (Serving 26 years with the Ontario Police Department) are an exemplary example of public service. Ray was very well known in the community and knew no strangers. He was a friend, mentor, and role model for many young men over the years. His generosity and friendship enriched the lives of countless friends and family members throughout his life. Ray enjoyed life to the fullest. He worked hard and played hard. He will be remembered for his wit, sense of humor, and willingness to always help a friend in need.
Ray used to jokingly say, “Every day is a holiday, and every meal is a banquet.” That summarized his outlook on life. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Stuart Grimes,
Fruitland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.