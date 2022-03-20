This old Republican listened with interest to the State of the Union message by President Joe Biden and the “rebuttal” delivered by Kim Reynolds, the governor of Iowa, a Republican. Of course, I wondered, did she really listen? In a diatribe, obviously written before listening, she spewed an anti-Biden message that lacked substance.
As Republicans, I long to see some sign of understanding and a glimpse of cooperation on the part of everyone involved. There is hope.
We are at a precarious time in our history. Cooperation is badly needed. Blaming Biden for the problems Reynolds tried to identify is a brain-dead exercise. Reynolds is short on cognizant skills and long on misinformation. Let’s get some Republican candidates with sense and skills. Let’s run Mitt Romney for president and dump Trump.
The reality is that the bold rescue for our economy is what Biden is attempting. The infrastructure legislation offered is a step in the right direction. We don’t need giveaway programs in an economy that has only 4% unemployed, we do need higher wages for our laborers. Economists tell us that a 5% unemployment rate is a solid indicator of a good economy.
Making changes in the tax law to get rid of the remnants of “trickle down” tax theory is imperative if we are to save and encourage our middle class.
Biden is on the right course but we don’t need “giveaway” programs to accomplish what we need. Although, some changes in housing are obviously needed and the programs already proposed will help, and the minimum wage does need to go up to help folks at that income level to have a roof over their heads.
Let’s move toward a fair society. We need immigrants. Let’s get the good ones. Let’s move toward the shared goals to give all Americans voting rights and access to education that will make them competitive in the workplace. Let’s broaden Medicare and lower the cost of medical care and drugs. Let’s stop using coal to produce energy and reduce our fossil fuel consumption. We don’t need to have partisan politics in the way of reaching those goals.
Those are reasonable goals for us Republicans, who are more loyal to our country that we are to the falsity of a Trump and his far-right mob. Let’s draft Romney!
