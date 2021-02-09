We are going to beat Covid-19! Not without tragic losses that bring me to tears.
We have vaccines. Vaccines will be made even better. We have new, effective treatment strategies to manage COVID-19 for those who get sick. Over a hundred promising new prescription medicines are in trials.
Let’s all cooperate to beat COVID-19 as quickly as possible with fewer additional losses and with fewer crippling side effects.
Let’s all cooperate. Create and embrace a better future.
Clint Shock,
Ontario
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.