We are going to beat Covid-19! Not without tragic losses that bring me to tears.

We have vaccines. Vaccines will be made even better. We have new, effective treatment strategies to manage COVID-19 for those who get sick. Over a hundred promising new prescription medicines are in trials.

Let’s all cooperate to beat COVID-19 as quickly as possible with fewer additional losses and with fewer crippling side effects.

Let’s all cooperate. Create and embrace a better future.

Clint Shock,

Ontario

