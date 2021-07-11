Despite two descending votes in Sunday’s “Reader Comments,” my wife and I, and we believe the vast majority of Ontario Citizens, support our Council’s decision not to back EUVALCREE’S Red Lion Housing Project.
Although possible, weIl intended , it was not well planned and certainly wasn’t financially viable.
Regarding a comment by one of the descenders about people leaving because of this kind of action by our Council, she obviously hasn’t seen all the new houses being built around our great City and the few who are leaving, are doing so because of our “Progressive” Governor and Legislature’s oppressive laws and regulations.
Good Job Council. Keep up the good work on our behalf.
Gary Fugate,
Ontario
