Thank you, Joe Capps! But I would like to take your argument a little further. Isn’t it ironic the people who made their choices that got them to death row get more consideration than those innocent unborn people who, let’s face it, have no choice in even existing, let alone in being killed or being born. Gov. Kate Brown said the death penalty “is wasteful of taxpayers dollars.” I’m sure she and Gov.-elect Tina Kotek would much rather see that money be used for more government funded abortions.



