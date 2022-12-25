Thank you, Joe Capps! But I would like to take your argument a little further. Isn’t it ironic the people who made their choices that got them to death row get more consideration than those innocent unborn people who, let’s face it, have no choice in even existing, let alone in being killed or being born. Gov. Kate Brown said the death penalty “is wasteful of taxpayers dollars.” I’m sure she and Gov.-elect Tina Kotek would much rather see that money be used for more government funded abortions.
Life is cheap. We see it all the time. Violence and killing is the order of the day. Look at our culture, we’ve let ourselves become so desensitized to all the life around us. We were put on earth to be the stewards of all living things. To take from them what we need and to nurture the rest. Now it’s kill, kill, kill!
Kill the unborn babies because we didn’t take the responsibility to prevent a pregnancy in the first place, can’t be bothered with the inconvenience. Have contests to see who kills the most coyotes. Poachers killing bears and other wild animals for what? Just the thrill of killing and then leaving them there to rot. The death-row convict at least got the right to a trial. Too many innocents are being killed because of inconveniences or for the thrill of killing. Just because we can doesn’t mean we should.
What a legacy we are leaving for future generations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.