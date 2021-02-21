It is with interest that I read Rob Okun’s “Letter to Justice Clarence Thomas: Time to Pack it in” recently on the Opinion page stating his reasons that Justice Thomas should resign. I am responding for two reasons: first that I believe his resignations is uncalled for, and second, that the Argus would even put it on the Opinion page. For what purpose?
We have enough division in the country at this time. Why stoke the fire? I listened to the testimony given at the time, the accusations made. He was confirmed and has served with dignity. The Supreme Court is supposed to be neutral in their interpretation of the Constitution, but political opinion seems to have too much sway in who is selected. Every person is entitled to their opinion, but I feel this was just plain wrong. A resignation or impeachment would serve absolutely no purpose at this time.
Lou Wettstein,
Ontario
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.